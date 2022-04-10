Pens/Preds Recap: Sidney Crosby puts the team on his back, Pens break losing streak

In the grind of the season, playing a third game in four days and looking to break a four game losing streak, the Penguins were required to dig deep on Sunday afternoon against the visiting Nashville Predators.

Captain Sidney Crosby was leading the way early, taking a very nice pass from Rickard Rakell and finishing 4:58 into the game to give Pittsburgh the game’s first goal.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN pic.twitter.com/mEzAJ8JKk2 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 10, 2022

With it baseball season beginning again, the Pens looked liked they were honoring Derek Bell with an Operation Shutdown of their own, albeit inadvertent and unintended. Pittsburgh only mustered three shots on goal in the opening period and had just four shots close to the game’s halfway point, no forward besides Crosby had a shot on goal.

Since the Pens were doing very little, it put increased pressure on backup goalie Casey DeSmith who got the start. DeSmith was very good for much of the game, but couldn’t do much about a defensive breakdown late in the first that resulted in a Matt Duchene goal late in the first period. After Jason Zucker failed to get the puck deep and turned it over at the blueline, Marcus Pettersson inexplicably failed to prevent a stretch pass that literally somehow went through his stick and to Duchene. Pettersson was then out of position and gave up the breakaway for Duchene. From there, the talented forward was able to out-wait DeSmith and fire the puck into the net on a deke to tie the game at 1.

The game got physical in the second period. Tanner Jeannot rocked Kris Letang with a big, but clean open ice hit. This raised the ire of Mike Matheson who stood up for his teammate and took a bunch of punches to do so. While the Pens had the puck in the offensive zone and Jake Guentzel was trying to pass to Sidney Crosby. Oy.

Jeannot had a hugely visible game and was especially noticeable in the second period. As seen below he got totally robbed by DeSmith on a very athletic stretch of the legs to deny what looked like it was sure to be a goal against.

After the final whistle of the second period, Mark Borowiecki and Evgeni Malkin were tangling a bit. Boro was grabbing at Malkin’s head, which is never appreciated by Geno so he slashed the stick out of Borowiecki’s hands. Both players went to raise their fists and Malkin took advantage of having a stick by dangerously slamming it into Borowiecki’s face. Malkin got a double minor out of all this, lucky it wasn’t more.

Mark Borowiecki takes a minor for slashing and Evgeni Malkin takes a double minor for high sticking at the end of the second pic.twitter.com/hmHmeyG6MP — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 10, 2022

Pittsburgh killed off that penalty but Nashville took the lead soon after. Both teams exchanged odd man rushes, one that caught Letang and Matheson in the offensive zone with only Kasperi Kapanen back to defend. Unsurprisingly, the puck soon ended up in the net, after Matheson had one more chance to clear the puck and failed after Nick Cousins stepped up and roofed a shot.

S N I P E pic.twitter.com/xLpOTS8GAX — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 10, 2022

The Pens needed to dig deep and find the equalizer, and they were able to do so. Jason Zucker atones for his earlier mistake and scores his first goal since coming back from injury. 2-2 game.

YOU ABSOLUTELY LOVE TO SEE IT. pic.twitter.com/kH3ANzn6X3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 10, 2022

That Zucker goal would send the game to overtime and earn them a point. Sidney Crosby grabbed his third point in OT and second goal of the game to break the Pens’ losing streak. Nice play by Rakell to set it up and the Pens win 3-2.

Some thoughts