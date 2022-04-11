Pens Points: El Capitan

When they needed him most, Sidney Crosby hoisted the Pittsburgh Penguins on his back and carried them to a 3-2 come from behind victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Reeling from four consecutive losses, the Penguins were in dire need of a victory and Crosby delivered, making history in the process. Crosby recorded three points, including the game winning goal in overtime and reached the 1,400 point plateau in the process. [Pensburgh]

No one likes Monday but Pens Points can help make it easier...

Wins by the Penguins and Capitals on Sunday kept the spread between the two teams at four points in the battle for third place in the Metro division. Washington does have two games in hand but the Penguins hold the tiebreaker at the moment. [Pensburgh]

Saturday was another letdown for the Penguins, dropping a 6-3 decision to the Washington Capitals for their fourth loss in a row. The Penguins had a 3-2 lead after two periods but the Capitals scored four times in the third to claim the win. [Pensburgh]

After more than two years on hiatus because of COVID, the famous traveling Crosby’s returned to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Adorned in various Crosby jerseys, the groups of honored Crosby with special goat headgear. [Penguins]

It looked like Jason Zucker might be out long term again after a scary incident in Minnesota, but the Penguins winger returned to action Saturday after just more than a week. In his return to the lineup, Zucker battled hard to make an impression. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It’s been a rough first season for the Seattle Kraken but they’re building a strong foundation for the future. On Sunday, the Kraken landed a deal with stop college prospect Matty Beiners on a three-year deal. [ESPN]

Auston Matthews became the first player to score 50 goals in 50 games since Mario Lemieux on Saturday night. Matthews’ performance cemented his status as favorite for league MVP and helped the Maple Leafs secure a playoff spot. [ESPN]