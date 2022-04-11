Evgeni Malkin Suspended for 4 Games by NHL

UPDATE: It’s official, Malkin is suspended for four games, he will be eligible to return for the April 23rd game against Detroit.

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin has been suspended for four games for Cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki. https://t.co/rNDNPzkLMw — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 12, 2022

According to a recent report, Evgeni Malkin is going to be suspended for 4 games following a cross-checking incident that occurred during Sunday’s game against the Nashville Predators.

The Post-Gazette’s Mike DeFabo reports that Malkin will be suspended for 4 games after having a hearing on Monday night.

Per source, Evgeni Malkin will be suspended four games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Mark Borowiecki in the face.



During Sunday’s game, Malkin cross-checked Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki in the face after the two exchanged blows.

Malkin received a 4-minute double minor penalty for high-sticking on the play, while Borowiecki received a 2-minute minor penalty for slashing.

A 4-game suspension for Malkin would mean he would miss two upcoming games against the New York Islanders this week and two games against the Boston Bruins — one taking place on Saturday, and the other coming next week.

It’s unclear when the NHL’s Department of Player Safety may officially announce the suspension or any other supplemental discipline that could come as a result of the actions from Sunday’s game.