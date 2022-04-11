 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Evgeni Malkin Suspended for 4 Games by NHL

Malkin had a hearing Monday evening for a cross-checking incident.

By Mike Darnay
Nashville Predators v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

UPDATE: It’s official, Malkin is suspended for four games, he will be eligible to return for the April 23rd game against Detroit.

According to a recent report, Evgeni Malkin is going to be suspended for 4 games following a cross-checking incident that occurred during Sunday’s game against the Nashville Predators.

The Post-Gazette’s Mike DeFabo reports that Malkin will be suspended for 4 games after having a hearing on Monday night.

During Sunday’s game, Malkin cross-checked Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki in the face after the two exchanged blows.

Malkin received a 4-minute double minor penalty for high-sticking on the play, while Borowiecki received a 2-minute minor penalty for slashing.

A 4-game suspension for Malkin would mean he would miss two upcoming games against the New York Islanders this week and two games against the Boston Bruins — one taking place on Saturday, and the other coming next week.

It’s unclear when the NHL’s Department of Player Safety may officially announce the suspension or any other supplemental discipline that could come as a result of the actions from Sunday’s game.

