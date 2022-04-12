Pens Points: On The Island

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

It was announced yesterday evening that Pittsburgh Penguins center, Evgeni Malkin, has been suspended for the next four games due to a cross-checking incident with Mark Borowiecki of the Nashville Predators. Malkin will be eligible to return for the April 23rd game against the Detroit Red Wings. [PensBurgh]

The Penguins’ recent stretch of games has left many concerned about the team’s future as we approach the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And while those concerns are valid, don't write the Penguins off just yet. [PensBurgh]

And speaking of Pittsburgh’s recent struggles, there is more of a possibility now than ever before of the Penguins beginning the first round against a team not named the New York Rangers. [Post-Gazette]

One year on from his trade out of Los Angeles, Jeff Carter is still as happy and challenged as he’s ever been. [Trib Live]

Radim Zohorna and Anthony Angello have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton AHL team. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Owen Power, the first overall pick of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2021 NHL Draft, will be making his NHL debut later tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. [News 4 Buffalo]

The drama-filled Vitali Kravtsov saga is about to heat up again for the Rangers. [Blueshirt Banter]

Will the Stanley Cup return to a team north of the border this year? [ESPN]

The Toronto Maple Leafs have now explained their side of a rather awkward story involving a young Montreal Canadiens fan and a Nick Suzuki stick. [Yahoo]