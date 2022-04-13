Report: Penguins to play at Fenway for 2023 Winter Classic

The Bruins opponent for the next Winter Classic been one of the worst kept secrets around, and the news is almost official. The game will be played at Fenway Park, and being as the ownership group of that stadium now also owns the Pittsburgh Penguins, it’s only natural that it will be the Pens playing in Boston for the NHL’s annual showcase event.

Kevin Weekes had more about the impending news:

It seems like the Pens play in these things all the time, but they haven’t been in the New Year’s traditional Winter Classic since hosting Washington at Heinz Field in 2011 (in the game we don’t talk about). Pittsburgh has played in several outdoor games since then, but they have been Stadium Series events.

The Bruins, however, are no strangers to the Winter Classic. Fenway Park hosted in 2010, and Boston also got it in 2016 in Foxborough at the home of the Patriots. The Bruins also played in the Winter Classic in 2019 from Notre Dame stadium.

This year, January 1st falls on a Sunday and the official New Year’s Day holiday will be observed on Monday January 2nd, thus the reason why the game is a day later compared to when it typically is on the calendar.

Maybe for the next outdoor NHL game at Fenway, FSG can make the Penguins the home team and invite someone other than the Bruins to play. Wouldn’t that be something. (Note, not going to happen, just funning around).