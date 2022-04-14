Pens Points: Another Opportunity

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Talk about organizational synergy! The Pittsburgh Penguins, who were recently purchased by the Boston-based Fenway Sports Group, are now confirmed to play in FSG’s own ballpark. The Boston Bruins will meet the Penguins in Boston for the 2023 Winter Classic. [PensBurgh]

With Brock McGinn’s return to the lineup, the Penguins can now rely on more quality depth players, especially now, when it’s needed most. [Trib Live]

When and how did Rickard Rakell realize he had an offensive touch to his game? [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Minnesota Wild centerman, Ryan Hartman, has been fined $4,250 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct, according to the Department of Player Safety. Hartman not-so-politely flipped the bird to Evander Kane during Tuesday’s 5-1 win. [Hockey Wilderness]

NHL players justifiably make millions and millions of dollars. If it were easy, everyone would be playing in the top professional hockey league. And while you may see exorbitant amounts dished out to some of these players, just how much do these athletes take home? NHL legend Chris Pronger has the details. [Yahoo]

Former NHLer and noted enforcer, Garrett Burnett, has passed away at the age of 46. [The Hockey News]

The Toronto Maple Leafs, along with Justin Bieber, now have the league’s best-selling jersey. [Ad Age]