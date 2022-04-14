Penguins hosting ‘Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Game’ tonight

When fans make their way into PPG Paints Arena tonight for the Penguins’ game vs. the New York Islanders, the team and the Penguins Foundation will be putting in the third annual Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Game.

The game was first introduced in 2020 and is aimed at breaking the stigma that is often associated with mental health.

Penguins’ players helmets will feature Hockey Talks decals on their helmets and will use Hockey Talks branded pucks during warmups.

According to the Penguins, “Hockey Talks is a program that was inspired by Rick Rypien, former Vancouver Canucks forward, who tragically lost his battle with mental health issues in 2011. Today, 17 clubs across the league participate while sharing resources, stories and breaking the stigma about mental health issues.”

Fans in attendance will receive a Penguins bandana, courtesy of Citrone 33. Fans will also be encouraged to sign up and complete the Be There Certficate, which teaches individuals ways to maintain their mental health but also to identify when others may be struggling and how they can provide support to them.

Local organizations will be on-site to share mental health resources with those in attendance.

To learn more about Citrone 33, visit here.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.