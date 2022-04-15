Tristan Jarry injured, won’t play in Boston on Saturday

The Penguins didn’t have Tristan Jarry on the ice on Friday at practice, and they won’t have him tomorrow either it was announced afterwards.

Mike Sullivan said Tristan Jarry is being evaluated for a lower-body injury, and will not travel with the team to Boston. Mike Matheson had a maintenance day. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 15, 2022

Jason Zucker was “pending our doctor’s evaluation” for a long time on his latest injury, so it’s definitely that time of year when coach Mike Sullivan is going to offer very little of value in his comments about injury severity and status.

The Pens noted that AHL goalie Louis Domingue is expected to be called up and backup Casey DeSmith in Boston.

Fortunately for Pittsburgh, rules on goaltenders are different than skaters and they can be granted a $0 cap hit emergency goalie situation that will allow Domingue to serve as a backup while Jarry is injured.

Jarry took a couple of bumps last night, and as seen above in the article’s header picture, sometimes from his own players. He was able to finish in the game last night against the Islanders, though he did surrender two goals in the final three minutes.

One positive aspect is that the Pens get four days off after tomorrow, so if Jarry’s injury is minor he might not miss that many games.

One bad thing is that Jarry got hurt at the tail-end of last regular season as well. He was back 10 days later for playoffs and, well...let’s not talk about Tristan Jarry and the 2021 playoffs.

The other consideration is that Boston will be short a starting goalie tomorrow as well. Linus Ullmark, who has been playing great hockey, left last night’s game as well and will be unavailable for tomorrow’s game per B’s coach Bruce Cassidy.

The Bruins have lost four straight games and will be down to Jeremy Swayman and 32-year old Troy Groseneck, who has four career NHL games. Swayman is just 1-4-0 in his last five games, with an .855 save% and 4.51 GAA. Swayman gave up three goals last night in 38 minutes in relief of Ullmark to Ottawa.

The Pens feel a little better about Casey DeSmith than Boston probably does about their goalie situation sans Ullmark.

Mike Sullivan said they have the utmost confidence in Casey DeSmith. "His game has really evolved over the course of the season. I think since the turn of the calendar year, he's put really solid hockey together for us. He's given us a chance to win each and every night." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 15, 2022

That’s a strong vote of confidence, as was getting back-to-back starts earlier in the week. Tomorrow will be a big test for DeSmith in the battle of the backups that is developing for Penguins/Bruins.