Tristan Jarry ruled “week-to-week” by Penguins

Before the game against Boston on Saturday, the Penguins made a clarification on goalie Tristan Jarry. It wasn’t great news with the playoffs just over two weeks away.

Coach Sullivan on Jarry: "The only information that I have right now is that he is out with a lower-body injury and his status is week-to-week." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 16, 2022

Jarry was injured on Thursday night against the Islanders. Radio host Colin Dunlap reported there was fear of a broken foot. This time of year the team is not going to get into specifics, but a “week-to-week” declaration is certainly not a promising development.

After the Pens lost on 2-1, Casey DeSmith’s comments from reading in between the lines certainly don’t inspire much confidence that Jarry’s absence will be short enough for the playoffs.

DeSmith: “Good for me going into playoffs to get more games in, and if I have to play in the playoffs, I will be that much more prepared. Just trying to focus on my game.” https://t.co/Gnpewhzvoc — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 16, 2022

DeSmith couched his comment with an “if I have to play”, but it could be more “when” at this point with the playoffs just around the corner.

The Penguins have Louis Domingue currently on the roster now as well. Domingue has spent most of this season in the AHL, where he is 10-9-1 with a .924 save% and 2.41 GAA with Wilkes-Barre. Domingue, 30, has 141 games of NHL experience, including one game in Pittsburgh this season when he was spectacular — stopping 40 of 41 shots in a win against San Jose.

DeSmith has not appeared in any NHL playoff games. His last postseason action came back in the spring of 2017 with Wilkes-Barre. DeSmith has appeared in 22 games in the NHL this season, where he has an 8-5-5 record and a .907 save% and 2.89 GAA for the Pens.

Time will tell when Jarry is able to get back on the ice again, but it is a race against the clock at this point with about 16 days until Pittsburgh’s journey in the NHL playoffs begin.