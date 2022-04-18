Pens Points: Downtime

Saturday marked the beginning of a home-and-home series with the Boston Bruins, but the two teams will have to wait until Thursday to play the second leg. A 2-1 loss to the Bruins on Saturday marked the final Pittsburgh Penguins action until Thursday as the teams gets a final reprieve before the final stretch leading into the playoffs.

Dive headfirst into Pens Points to get your week started...

Losing to the Boston Bruins on Saturday was a setback, but nothing hurt as much as the news of goaltender Tristan Jarry being sidelined week-to-week. Jarry suffered a lower body injury against the New York Islanders and will now be out of action. [Pensburgh]

For the longest time, it felt like the Metro division was settled in terms of seeding for the playoffs. Recent struggles from the Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes have suddenly tightened the standings, leaving a lot still to play for. [Pensburgh]

It was believed Rickard Rakell was brought in to play on a line with Evgeni Malkin, but sometimes things change. Rakell’s noticeable chemistry with Sidney Crosby has perhaps changed the Penguins plans moving forward. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

There were very little expectations when the Penguins signed Brian Boyle to a PTO just before training camp, but whatever the bar was he has certainly cleared it. At 37 years old, Boyle is showing he still has plenty of game left. [Pensburgh]

Might be hard to believe, but Saturday was the 200th career NHL game for Teddy Blueger. Once considered a fringe NHL player, Blueger adapted his game and became a player that fits perfectly into what the Penguins are trying to do under Mike Sullivan. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Much maligned during his first season with the Penguins, defenseman Mike Matheson has developed into one of the Penguins most important players. Regardless of what role he has been used in, Matheson has performed this season. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Now is not the time teams want to be suffering injuries to key players but that is often out of their control. Hart Trophy favorite and NHL leading goal scorer Auston Matthews is expected to miss time after picking up a knock. [Sportsnet]