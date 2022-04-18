On this date in Penguins history: A 10 goal playoff performance

Ten years ago today, the Penguins had an offensive outburst like they hadn’t seen in many years — scoring 10 goals in Game 4 of the first round of the 2012 postseason.

Game 4 of the series was an explosion of offense, but for the Penguins, it was ultimately too little and too late.

Everyone surely remembers the 2012 debacle that vaguely resembled hockey.

The Penguins dropped the first three games of the series — losing 4-3 in Overtime and following that loss with back-to-back games allowing eight goals in Game 2 and Game 3.

When Game 4 came around, it appeared similar in fashion to the first three games of the series, with both teams unable to keep the puck out of their own net.

After one period, the Penguins led 4-3 — and that’s when things really ramped up for the Penguins.

A 2nd period that resulted in five additional goals would pave the way to victory, adding another two goals in the 3rd period, as well, hitting the double digit mark on the scoreboard.

The Penguins extended the series with the win and forced a sixth game by holding serve at home in Game 5, but the Flyers were successful in finishing off the series in Game 6 at home.

This was the second instance in team history where the Penguins scored 10 goals in a playoff game, with the other coming in 1989 — also against the Flyers.