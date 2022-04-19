On this date in Penguins history: Early defeat for a young team

15 years ago today, the Penguins were sent packing from the 2007 NHL Playoffs, but the team’s young core learned a lot from the loss and would bounce back from it quickly.

Flash back to April 19, 2007 — and the lasting image from Game 5 in the first round series between the Penguins and Senators is of a young Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Jordan Staal, sitting in defeat.

One year prior, the Penguins finished the season with 22 wins and a mere 58 points in the standings. Flash forward to the next season and a young Pens team entered the postseason with 105 points, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

Despite being an upstart team with a ton of talent, the Pens clearly had a lot to learn, as the series had a David vs. Goliath feel to it.

The Senators were loaded with veteran talent in players like Daniel Alfredsson, Dany Heatley, and Jason Spezza.

The Pens evened up the series at 1-1 after a Game 1 loss — but were defeated in the next three games and were sent home with a 3-0 loss on the road in Ottawa.

The Senators continued on, making their way to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Anaheim Ducks in 6 games.

The Penguins would learn a lot about postseason hockey in the quick 5-game series, coming back a year later to get revenge with a 4-0 first round sweep of the Senators en route to a Stanley Cup Final appearance of their own.