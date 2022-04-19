Pens Points: Recharging

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

With just five games remaining for the Pittsburgh Penguins until the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin, there are some issues that the team needs to find solutions for. [PensBurgh]

17 goals this season, including a three-game goal streak, have shown that, even through the ups and downs, Danton Heinen has had an impressive first season with the Penguins. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

What do former NFL star Marshawn Lynch and rapper Macklemore have in common? They are now minority owners of the Seattle Kraken. [Yahoo]

A Brazilian hockey fan has created soccer kits for every NHL club. [RMNB]

It may not be a surprise to many, but teams that have created more offense have the edge heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. [TSN]

Have you ever wondered about the capacity of your favorite team’s arena and how your barn stacks up to others around the league? The Hockey News has ranked each team’s arena capacity from smallest to largest. [The Hockey News]

After the hiring of head coach Bruce Boudreau in December, the Vancouver Canucks have become one of the feel-good surprises of the 2021-22 campaign. And now, even with just a few games left, the dream is still alive for the Canucks to make a last-second playoff push. [Sportsnet]

The Washington Capitals’ “Screaming Eagle” jersey design looks to be making a comeback. Wherefore art thou, RoboPenguin? [SportsLogos.net]