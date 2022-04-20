Pens Points: Talkin’ About Practice

It’s still another day before the Pittsburgh Penguins return to game action, but they were on the ice at UPMC Lemieux in Cranberry for practice on Tuesday. Evgeni Malkin took the ice with his teammates though he still has another game left on his suspension. Perhaps the biggest news of the day was some shuffling along the blue line that saw old pairings put back together again. [Pensburgh]

Penguins are still on hiatus but Pens Points rolls along...

Tristan Jarry has been a rock in goal all season for the Penguins, but suddenly his playoff availability has been thrown into doubt by injury. Any success the Penguins have in the playoffs should he miss time could be dependent on who they play. [Trib Live]

One of the major trade deadline questions for the Penguins was whether or not they were going to shore up the backup goaltending position. They decided to stick with Casey DeSmith in the end, though they made have had little choice. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Should Jarry be out for the start of the playoffs and DeSmith not be a capable backup when the time comes, the Penguins could call on Louis Domingue who spent most of the season in the AHL but is ready to go if called upon. [Penguins]

As the Penguins are about to embark on their 16th consecutive playoff appearance, Tuesday was an opportunity to look back to when the streak began. A young Penguins team took on the eventual East champion Ottawa Senators and learned a valuable lesson. [Pensburgh]

It’s no secret it was coming, and next year they will finally arrive. Jersey ads will make their debut next season and the Penguins announced a new partnership with Highmark as a sponsor for the Penguins black home jersey. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Marc-Andre Fleury has proven to still be effective even at the age of 37 and it doesn’t sound like he has any plans of slowing down. While he won’t commit to any long term plans, the future Hall of Famer has plans to return next season. [NHL]