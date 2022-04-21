Pens Points: Back In Action

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

With only a few games left and their place in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs already secured, the Pittsburgh Penguins are certainly keeping an eye on the Eastern Conference standings. [Trib Live]

Remember Nathan Beaulieu? The defenseman Ron Hextall acquired in the early hours of trade deadline day? After a lengthy stay on injured reserve, he’s finally practicing with his new teammates, and could offer something of a different element on the Penguins’ blueline, if called into game action. [Trib Live]

Appearing for the 2021-22 team picture day, Tristan Jarry was spotted at PPG Paints Arena wearing a boot on his right foot. [Trib Live]

And with Tristan Jarry out for an undetermined amount of time, the new backup goaltender, Louis Domingue, will be ready for any opportunity thrown his way. [Post-Gazette]

A rejuvenated power-play could go a long way in helping the Penguins throughout their first-round playoff series. There’s some new evidence to suggest that business may be about to pick up. [Post-Gazette]

It was announced yesterday that the Penguins have signed a Kessel to a contract. No, it may not be a reunion with Phil, but the organization has named his sister and Team USA Gold Medalist, Amanda Kessel, as the the first participant in the new Penguins’ Executive Management Program. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be held in a remote fashion on May 10. [Sportsnet]