PensBurgh Podcast: Faith in DeSmith?

This week, we’re talking about the real possibility of Casey DeSmith playing as the Pittsburgh Penguins’ number one netminder come the first week of May when the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

Tristan Jarry’s status is undetermined at the time of recording, with Mike Sullivan labeling Jarry as ‘week-to-week’ with an apparent foot injury. If Jarry isn’t able to suit up for Game 1, how much confidence do you have in DeSmith’s game, given his up-and-down season, to steer the ship between the pipes during the most crucial time of the season?

This week’s mailbag also sees the two hosts reflect on the star-studded 2003 NHL Draft class, discuss strange playoff rituals, highlight Amanda Kessel’s recent hiring, and much more.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of: Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk