Pens Points: Bullied on Broad Street

If you were to ask someone who didn’t know anything about hockey which team on Sunday had something to play for, they couldn’t be faulted for picking the Philadelphia Flyers. In a game that mattered little to the hosts, the Flyers came out and blitzed the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 and through the Penguins playoff positioning further into limbo. [Pensburgh]

Get ready for the final week of the season with Pens Points...

Carolina and New York continued a battle for the top spot in the Metro with the Hurricanes putting some distance between themselves and the Rangers. In the battle for third, the Penguins and Capitals remain close entering the final week. [Pensburgh]

It was a beautiful day in Pittsburgh on Saturday so no one will blame you for missing the contest against the Detroit Red Wings. After the Wings tied in early in the second period, the Penguins responded with five unanswered goals. [Pensburgh]

Even now at 35 years old, defenseman Kris Letang is showing no signs of slowing down. While the Penguins will have a decision to make on Letang this summer, there is little doubt he still has plenty of tread left on his tires. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Two days after his passing at the ago of 70, the Montreal Canadiens honored franchise icon Guy Lafleur with a 10-minute pre-game ceremony. A tribute video played on the scoreboard while chants of “Guy” rang out from the crowd. [theScore]

The Carolina Hurricanes won yesterday, but lost backup Antti Raanta to an injury (starter Frederik Andersen is also hurt). [Canes Country]

The Capitals lost in a shootout, and lost Alex Ovechkin to an injury as well. [Sportsnet]

Tampa emphatically ended the Panthers’ 13-game winning streak with an 8-4 victory last night in matchup of Atlantic Division heavyweights. [Raw Charge]