Pens Points: Penultimate Battle

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Bryan Rust has been one of the most consistent Pittsburgh Penguins forwards over the last several seasons. However, Rust is in a historically bad slump. The speedy winger has just one point in his last nine contests. What will it take for Rust to find himself with the playoffs just days away? [PensBurgh]

The NHL’s Masterton Trophy is the yearly award given to the player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.” This year, the Penguins have given the nomination to Brian Boyle. [Trib Live]

One of the Penguins’ most popular promotions, the annual “Shirts Off Our Backs” night, will be held on April 29, during the final home game of the regular season. [Penguins]

Being traded from one team to another, especially one that’s across the country, can be a difficult thing for some players to adjust to. But thanks to Marcus Pettersson, his fellow countryman, Rickard Rakell, has adjusted well to the Steel City. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

With the Stanley Cup Playoffs set to commence on May 2, talks will begin to swell to see which team(s) will fall victim to the dreaded first-round upset. But what makes a first-round upset? [TSN]

Gary Batman is the new commissioner of the NHL. [Yahoo]

Sportswear brand, Adidas, is under fire in the state of Florida for allegedly falsely advertising their NHL products. [The Hockey Writers]