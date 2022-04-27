David Morehouse steps down as President and CEO of the Penguins

David Morehouse has stepped down as the President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team and Fenway Sports Group announced the news on Wednesday evening.

In a statement released by the team, Morehouse said the following:

“After sixteen amazing and rewarding years as a senior executive with the Pittsburgh Penguins, I am stepping down today as president and CEO. I want to thank Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux for taking a chance on me in 2007 and giving this Pittsburgh kid the dream of a lifetime to run his hometown hockey team. During those 16 years I’ve been lucky enough that this never felt like a “job.” It always felt like a partnership – with ownership, players, coaches, staff, and Pittsburgh fans. We had some incredible times together, including three Stanley Cups and watching Pittsburgh turn into a true hockey town.” Most importantly I want to thank my family for the support they have given me during this time. I’m confident that the Penguins’ future is in good hands with Fenway Sports Group. The new ownership group prioritizes winning and that has always been the philosophy of the Pittsburgh Penguins. They have experience running successful franchises and we have some of the best staff in sports already in place. Together, the legacy of the Penguins is sure to continue. Thank you so much for all of your support, and, as always, Let’s Go Pens.”

Morehouse initially joined the organization as a consultant on the project for what became PPG Paints Arena in 2004 and was named team president in 2007.

In 2010, he was also named CEO of the organization.

Brian Burke and Kevin Acklin will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the club.