On this date in Penguins history: Hanging on for a series win

Eight years ago today, the Penguins defeated the Blue Jackets in Game 6 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, sending Columbus home for the season.

The 2014 postseason was one full of expectation for the Penguins, having been swept in the Conference Final one year prior. For the Blue Jackets, it was a different vibe, with a young team having made the postseason for only the second time in franchise history.

It was a hard-fought series, with the Blue Jackets stealing a win in double overtime in Pittsburgh to even the series at 1-1 before winning Game 4, also in overtime, to even the series at 2-2.

The Penguins put the Blue Jackets on the ropes after winning Game 5 — and when Game 6 took place in Columbus, Pittsburgh came to play.

Two goals in the first period and two goals in the second period (featuring an Evgeni Malkin hat trick) and it was a 4-0 game with 20 minutes to play.

Columbus would not go away quietly, however.

With 10 minutes left to save their season, the Blue Jackets would claw their way back into the game with three goals in five minutes from Fedor Tyutin, Artem Anisimov, and Nick Foligno.

The Pens would hold off the comeback and seal the series win in 6 games.