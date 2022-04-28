Pens Points: A Surprising Resignation

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

In a bit of a surprising fashion, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced yesterday evening that CEO of the franchise, David Morehouse, had resigned from his post. Morehouse had been affiliated with the Penguins since 2007. [PensBurgh]

With the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs now less than a week away, the Penguins have shown us that they are not the perfect hockey team. In fact, the team has several problems that need to be addressed before the puck drops on the first round. [Post-Gazette]

Longtime Penguins reporter, Rob Rossi, has been fighting against a rare neurological disorder that left him unable to do the one thing he became known for: telling stories. Now, Rossi is sharing his story on what happened, how it happened, and where the wordsmith is going from here. [Post-Gazette]

In what may be a surprise to no one, Sidney Crosby was named the “most complete player” in a poll conducted during the 2021-22 season by the NHL Players Association. [Penguins]

Logan Boulet, one of the players who was tragically killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash four years ago, now has an everlasting legacy with a message that came to the Steel City just a few days ago. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Patrick Kane believes the Chicago Blackhawks can have an accelerated rebuild, citing the quick turnarounds of the Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers as examples of rebuilds done correctly and efficiently. [NHL]