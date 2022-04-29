PensBurgh Podcast: Gassed and Outclassed?

Who are the real Pittsburgh Penguins? Are they the team that shut out a playoff-bound Boston Bruins side and trounced the lowly Detroit Red Wings? Or are they the team that looked uninspired and slow against their fiercest rival in the Philadelphia Flyers and the surging Edmonton Oilers? Is there a happy medium somewhere to be found here?

The Penguins are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games played, not a statistic that fills you with optimism with the playoffs just a week away. In your estimation, are the Penguins gassed and heading towards another first-round disappointment? Or are they conserving energy for when the games “actually matter”?

This week’s mailbag is loaded with six great questions. Is Sidney Crosby the top all-around player in league history? What direction will the Penguins take if they suffer defeat in round one? What are the best tourist spots in Pittsburgh? Tune in to find out these answers.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

Don’t forget to support us by rating and subscribing to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play.

Make sure to also follow us on Twitter all season long to get updated every time a new episode drops: @PensburghPod

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of: Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk