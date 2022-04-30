 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Penguins/Rangers Series Playoff Schedule Released

The NHL shows you what days and what channel to watch the first round series between Pittsburgh and New York

By Hooks Orpik
NHL: MAR 29 Rangers at Penguins

The NHL announced the playoff schedule and start times and TV channels for the first four games of the Penguins and Rangers series.

It’s a pretty straight-forward schedule, the teams will start on Tuesday and then play every-other-day over almost the next two weeks to determine who will move on. There are no extra days off, but they do start on the second day of the playoffs — four series will be kicking off on Monday May 2nd.

So far all the games known (1-4) are to start at 7:00pm. ESPN will have Games 1 and 4, TNT will broadcast Games 2 and 3. Start times and network assignments for Games 5-7 (if necessary) have not yet been announced. All games will be shown locally on AT&T Sportsnet in the first round.

The winner of Pens/Rangers will move onto play the series winner of Carolina/Boston, who play on the other day (starting on Monday), if that catches your fancy. Here is the full bracket and start times.

