Penguins/Rangers Series Playoff Schedule Released

The NHL announced the playoff schedule and start times and TV channels for the first four games of the Penguins and Rangers series.

It's the most wonderful time of the year pic.twitter.com/J72ZGH0nQM — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 30, 2022

It’s a pretty straight-forward schedule, the teams will start on Tuesday and then play every-other-day over almost the next two weeks to determine who will move on. There are no extra days off, but they do start on the second day of the playoffs — four series will be kicking off on Monday May 2nd.

So far all the games known (1-4) are to start at 7:00pm. ESPN will have Games 1 and 4, TNT will broadcast Games 2 and 3. Start times and network assignments for Games 5-7 (if necessary) have not yet been announced. All games will be shown locally on AT&T Sportsnet in the first round.

The winner of Pens/Rangers will move onto play the series winner of Carolina/Boston, who play on the other day (starting on Monday), if that catches your fancy. Here is the full bracket and start times.