Join the Pensburgh Bracket Challenge!

It’s that time of year again for the NHL playoffs and we’re bringing back the Pensburgh Bracket Challenge as hosted on the NHL’s official website.

To join all you have to do is - click here and the pass code to join our league is: SidneyCup

Once you do that, make your picks of what will happen and we will see who the best picker around is.

There may be a prize, if I can find anything new and fun to giveaway! Then again, might not be a prize so we will see. Bragging rights will definitely be in place and on the line.

It’s a quick turnaround before the some of the games start on Monday night, so be sure to knock these picks out as soon as you can in order to join in time!

The Penguins start their playoff journey on Tuesday night in New York.