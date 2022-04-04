Pens Points: Big Week Ahead

Monday provides an extra day off for the Pittsburgh Penguins before the gauntlet resumes on Tuesday night. There are three games on the docket between Tuesday and Saturday, all three coming against playoff teams. First up is the Colorado Avalanche at PPG Paints Arena to complete a home-and-home set followed by a pair of Metro division sides in the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals.

Hopefully Pens Points can make your Monday a little better...

A shootout loss from the New York Rangers put them two points ahead of the Penguins in the Metro division with both sitting on 70 games played. The Washington Capitals lost in regulation and remain eight points back of the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

If Evgeni Malkin can record two assists in his next six games, he will become the second fastest active player to reach that milestone. He will also become the 23rd player in history to reach the mark in under 1,000 GP with the other 22 all in the Hall of Fame. [Pensburgh]

Jason Zucker returned to the lineup on Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild but his comeback was cut short by another injury. The extent of Zucker’s latest knock is not yet known, but the Penguins are holding out hope for good news. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Should the Penguins need to replace Zucker in the lineup yet again, they have plenty options to deploy and much practice at doing so already. From the newly acquired to players who have been here awhile, the options are there. [Trib Live]

When Brian Burke and Ron Hextall were hired in February 2021, they were given the reigns to shape the Penguins in their view. Over a year into their tenure now, that view is starting to come more into focus. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Penguins dropped a close one on Saturday afternoon, falling 3-2 to the league leading Colorado Avalanche on the road. The Penguins will have a chance for some payback on Tuesday night with the Avalanche coming to town. [Pensburgh]

Despite the loss in Denver, the Penguins headed home feeling confident after their performance. Colorado currently sits atop the league standings and the Penguins hung with them for all 60 minutes, coming up just short. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Congrats to the Florida Panthers on becoming the first team to clinch a Stanley Cup Playoff spot on Sunday. With a win over the Buffalo Sabres, the Panthers know they will be playing for a Stanley Cup with a lot still to play for this season. [NHL]