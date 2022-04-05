Pens Points: Avalanche Again

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Here’s what we know about Jason Zucker’s latest injury setback: not much. [Trib Live]

How are GM Ron Hextall and Brian Burke reshaping the identity of the Pittsburgh Penguins? [Post-Gazette]

The Penguins have recalled forward Filip Hallander from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton AHL club. [Penguins]

Brian Dumoulin has become a hot topic of chatter amongst Penguins fans in recent weeks. The always-steady defender has seemed to hit some sort of a rut, making more noticeable mistakes in his own zone while appearing to lose a bit of his mobility. Even with all this, the Penguins still have faith in their #8. [Trib Live]

Jeff Carter’s strengths combined with his veteran savvy have helped hide some of the other shortcomings on the Evgeni Malkin line. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Ottawa Senators prospect, Jake Sanderson, has dived headfirst into Ottawa Senators culture, partially because his new housemate is the team’s captain, Brady Tkachuk. [Sportsnet]

New York Islanders legend, Mike Bossy, has made the decision to enter palliative care during his fight with lung cancer. [The Hockey News]

As it turns out, dinosaurs do, in fact, still roam the earth. Look no further than former NHLer, Tyson Nash, and the reinforcement of his comments on Trevor Zegras and the Anaheim Ducks “skilling it up” too much for his liking. [Yahoo]