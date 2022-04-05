Penguins recall Filip Hallander from WBS

The Pens have recalled Filip Hallander from the American Hockey League.

The announcement of the recall, which was made on an emergency basis, was released Monday afternoon.

The Penguins have recalled forward Filip Hallander from the @WBSPenguins on an emergency basis.



Hallander, 21, has appeared in 52 games with WBS this season, scoring 10 goals and 13 assists. His 23 points rank third among all WBS rookies.



The recall of Hallander comes at a time when the Penguins could find themselves a few players short.

On Monday, Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen and Anthony Angello all were absent from practice due to a non-COVID illness.

It's unclear whether their status will be affected by the illness, or even if the illness could spread further through the team.

Whether the Penguins end up needing Hallander’s service in the lineup are yet to be seen, but he just could end up playing a role when the team takes on the Avalanche tonight at PPG Paints Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.