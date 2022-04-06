Pens Points: Buried Again

A lackluster effort in the second period doomed the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, falling to the Colorado Avalanche 6-4 and saw themselves swept in the home-and-home set against the best team in hockey at the moment. The teams were tied after 20 minutes, but two quick goals by the Avalanche in the second period gave the visitors a lead they never relinquished the rest of the way despite the Penguins efforts to mount a comeback. [Pensburgh]

Rise and shine, Pens Points is here...

Less than a week after crashing into the boards and suffering what looked like another nasty injury, Jason Zucker was back on the ice Tuesday. His status going forward is still unclear, but the Penguins were encouraged by his progress. [Trib Live]

Saturday was a tough result for the Penguins, losing despite playing one of their best games against the NHL’s best team. Though the process was sound, there will always be room for improvement as the playoffs creep closer. [Trib Live]

One of the biggest surprises on the Penguins roster this season has been Brian Boyle and what he’s brought to the team. After joining the Penguins in training camp on a PTO, Boyle made the team and has filled his role to perfection. [The Athletic $$]

Former Penguins fourth round draft pick Lukas Svejkovsky signed a three-year entry level deal with the team on Tuesday. Svejkovsky is currently a member of the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL where he has recorded 73 points in 55 games. [Penguins]

Stephanie Lemieux, daughter of Mario Lemieux, turned her passion for children into a career after college. Lemieux started her company, Little Moo, after graduation and has seen the brand grow exponentially over the past years. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Ryan Getzlaf, Stanley Cup champion and longtime Anaheim Ducks capain, announced he will retire at the end of this season. Getzlaf spent his entire 17-year career in Anaheim where he is the Ducks all-time leading scorer. [NHL]