Pens Points: The Final Meeting

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

In a positive development for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Jason Zucker, the winger was at practice yesterday, taking line rushes and participating in a regular jersey. Mike Sullivan has labeled Zucker as a ‘game-time decision’ for tonight’s contest against the New York Rangers. [PensBurgh]

Tonight’s game with the Blueshirts will be the final regular season meeting between these two clubs before their probable first-round playoff series. With that said, the game will carry an extra bit of importance as a result. [Trib Live]

As any player would, Marcus Pettersson sees the pros and cons, the benefits, but also frustration, with his recent string of healthy scratches. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Jonathan Huberdeau has become the first player in Florida Panthers history to record a 100-point season. [ESPN]

The NHL, along with several other professional sports leagues in North America, have increased their investment in the sports betting and merchandising outlet, Fanatics. [Sportico]

Who are the top prospects available in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and who are these players drawing comparisons to? [NHL]

Some young guns on the Montreal Canadiens’ blue line are proving to be worthwhile additions to the rebuild. [Eyes On The Prize]