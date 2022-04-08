PensBurgh Podcast: Time to press the panic button?

This week, the PensBurgh Podcast is ready to break the emergency glass and start panicking. Or are they?

Yes, it’s true the Pittsburgh Penguins have come up short in recent weeks against the likes of the Colorado Avalanche, and their probable first-round opponents, the New York Rangers. But even if they’re not getting the two points in the standings, does that mean Pittsburgh is doomed when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin a month from now?

Robbie and Garrett are back this week to try and get some Penguins fans away from the ledge. The game plan is there to set the team up for success during the playoffs. Will the Penguins have enough depth to compete with their opponent? And how well can the Penguins execute and “play the right way,” as Mike Sullivan always says?

The mailbag is a brief one this week, with both hosts talking about post-trade deadline acquisitions, an eventual Kris Letang replacement, and the bad injury luck the Penguins have had in recent years.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

