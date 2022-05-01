Penguins, Rangers show off line combinations on Sunday

After finishing out the season on Friday night, the Penguins took a day off on Saturday and they were on the ice today as the preparations for the playoffs began in earnest. There was not anything unexpected coming out of Pittsburgh - Brian Dumoulin was on the ice with his teammates, but Jason Zucker and Tristan Jarry were absent.

There were some moderate questions about where the Pens would place the recently re-called Drew O’Connor, but it looks like he will only be in the reserve 13th forward role to give the team an extra forward on hand.

The Penguins' workflow remains the same:



Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Heinen-Malkin-Rakell

McGinn-Carter-Kapanen

Boyle-Blueger-Rodrigues

(O'Connor)



Dumoulin-Letang

Matheson-Ruhwedel

Pettersson-Marino

Beaulieu-Friedman — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 1, 2022

Similar lines as the other night, Kasperi Kapanen is still going to be getting the chance to do something, anything with his positioning with Jeff Carter.

Marcus Pettersson’s strong, strong game on Friday may not have been absolutely necessary to keep him in the lineup for Game 1, but it couldn’t have hurt. With Nathan Beaulieu now available to play, the Pens may well consider a defensive lineup change if it’s deemed necessary.

There could also be good news on the injury front, coach Mike Sullivan said today he considers both Zucker and Jarry as “day-to-day”.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said he would categorize Tristan Jarry and Jason Zucker as day-to-day.



Sullivan: "We don't expect to have them for the first couple of games, I will say that. But their status right now is day-to-day. We'll update you guys as we go." pic.twitter.com/x36rLSoXIZ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 1, 2022

Jarry has not yet been skating, at least in an official capacity, since being injured on April 14th when he is believed to have broken a foot. It might not mean much that Sullivan hasn’t officially ruled him out for the series, but then again, it might not either. As always with coaches and the playoffs, judge actions (when players practice, in what color jerseys, which goalie leaves the ice first at practice, etc) as much better indicators of game availability rather than public comments.

Changing the scene, out in New York they spent a portion of Saturday getting ready too.

D pairs:

Braun-Fox (placeholder for Lindgren)

Miller-Trouba

Nemeth-Schneider — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) May 1, 2022

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren got an extra day off, he’s been an important player as Adam Fox’s partner (and sort of the Dumoulin to Fox’s Letang). Coach Gerard Gallant said they expect Lindgren at practice on Monday, so he should be playing on Tuesday night, though possibly not at 100%.

The recently injured Adam Copp and Artemi Panarin practiced today and are considered “good to go” for Tuesday night.