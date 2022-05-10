On this date in Penguins history: Bonino’s back-breaking goal in Game 6

Six years ago, Nick Bonino played the role of hero when he sent the Washington Capitals packing for the offseason.

In what was easily one of the most memorable, stressful, competitive, and intense postseason series in recent Penguins and NHL history, each game featured heroics and drama.

From an overtime comeback in Game 1, Matt Murray stealing a win in Game 3, Patric Hornqvist breaking an overtime streak in Game 4, and the Caps staving off elimination in Game 5, Game 6 featured some wild drama of its own.

Playoff Phil Kessel opening the scoring and then extending the lead with a power play goal and Carl Hagelin adding on another goal 30 seconds later had the Pens in the driver seat with a 3-0 lead.

When the Penguins would take three penalties in a row for delay of game after shooting the puck over the glass from their own end, it felt like we were living in a parallel universe.

Of course the Caps would tie the game and force overtime, because why not?

But with 2 of the 3 arms of the HBK Line having scored already, who else but Nick Bonino to finish things off for Washington?

Nick Bonino would not be done quite yet, however, with more heroics to come a few weeks later in the Stanley Cup Final.