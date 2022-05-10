Pens Points: Domination

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins met the New York Rangers in Pittsburgh last night for Game 4 of their first-round series. After scoring in the first two minutes of the game, the Rangers looked like they were going to rebound from their 7-4 thumping in Game 3. Then, the Penguins put on an absolute clinic to push New York to the brink of elimination. [Recap]

It’s often said the Stanley Cup Playoffs are like a brand new season for the participating players. And that saying looks to be true for one, John Marino. [PensBurgh]

A tumultuous season it has been for Penguins winger Jason Zucker. With the injuries behind him, he’s happy to finally be contributing to his team, and his team is happy to have him. [Trib Live]

Typically, the Penguins Radio Network employs Josh Getzoff and the ol’ 2-9er, Phil Bourque, for radio coverage of hockey games. However, they were unavailable for last night’s clash, forcing Paul Steigerwald and Colby Armstrong into play-by-play and color action respectively. [Trib Live]

Before yesterday’s game, injured forward, Rickard Rakell, rejoined his teammates for the morning skate. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

In a shocking bit of news yesterday, the New York Islanders announced that they had parted ways with their now-former head coach, Barry Trotz. [Lighthouse Hockey]

Will the NHL, and the sport of hockey in general, soon lose its status as one of North America’s “big four” sports? Soccer looks to take up that mantle. [Bloomberg]