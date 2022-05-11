On this date in Penguins history: Digging deep to beat the Islanders

Nine years ago today, the Penguins had to dig deep to find their way past a young Islanders team who gave Pittsburgh a number of fits in a tough six game series.

After trading wins in the first four games of the series in 2013, the Penguins shut out the Islanders in Game 5, and were looking to punch their ticket to the second round.

It was Game 6 back at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, with an always raucous crowd.

Three separate times in regulation, the Islanders took a lead.

1,0, 2-1, and 3-2 — but three separate times, the Penguins would battle back and tie things up with goals from Jarome Iginla, Pascal Dupuis, and Paul Martin.

Martin’s late-regulation goal would force overtime, where one of the unlikeliest characters would come up big in....Brooks Orpik?

The series felt like it went on longer than it should have, as the Islanders gave the Pens fits.

Next up in the 2nd round would be the Senators, who were easily dispatched by Pittsburgh in five games.