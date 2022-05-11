Pens Points: Back on Broadway

Following two wins on home ice, the Pittsburgh Penguins now return to the Big Apple with a chance to close out the New York Rangers in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden this evening. Igor Shesterkin is expected to be back in goal for the Rangers after being chased in Games 3 and 4 back in Pittsburgh.

While the job is nearly complete, the fourth game is always the hardest to win and the Penguins will need another stellar performance if they hope to be shaking hands when the horn sounds.

Start your playoff game day with a helping of Pens Points...

After struggling mightily last year in the playoffs, Sidney Crosby and the Penguins top line has been a force of nature against the Rangers. Right now, Crosby is playing like the best players in the world and the Rangers have no answers. [Pensburgh]

Although he’s still playing at the top of his game, Crosby knows as well as anyone that the clock is ticking on these opportunities. Perhaps that’s been one of the driving forces behind his performance against the Rangers thus far. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

No one expected Louis Domingue to have any impact on this series just over a week ago, but now he’s won three games and put the Penguins on the cusp of advancing. While Domingue has done his job, his teammates are helping make it easier. [Trib Live]

Six years ago on Tuesday, one of the highlight moments from the Penguins 2016 Stanley Cup run was etched in history. In overtime of Game 6 against the Washington Capitals, Nick Bonino scored in overtime to send the Capitals packing. [Pensburgh]

While most of us are rightfully focused on the Penguins at the moment, there are seven other series going on as well. One of those series has ended, but they all tell us at least a little about the teams playing. [Pensburgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

There is probably little doubt Igor Shesterkin will take home the award, but Jacob Markstrom and Juuse Saros join him as deserving finalists for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie this season. [NHL]

Fortunes can change quickly in the NHL and the Montreal Canadiens are the perfect example. A year removed from competing in the Stanley Cup Final, the Canadiens will have the first overall pick in the NHL Draft after winning the lottery. [ESPN]