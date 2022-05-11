Sidney Crosby being evaluated for upper body injury after Game 5

Sidney Crosby left Game 5 and did not return after taking this shot from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba in the second period of Pittsburgh’s 5-3 loss.

Sid hasn’t returned after this hit pic.twitter.com/iiNt58yAlk — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 12, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the Pens did not provide much of an update on their captain following the game with coach Mike Sullivan simply saying Crosby was under evaluation for an upper body injury. Sullivan also wasn’t too thrilled about the high elbow that Trouba drove into Crosby’s head.

Coach Sullivan when asked about Trouba's hit on Crosby: "Did you see the hit? You probably have the same opinion I do." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 12, 2022

This wouldn’t be the first big open ice hit Trouba has been involved in this season, he also rocked Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon back in December. and also sent Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira off the ice on a stretcher after that familiar arm raise with a check. Trouba wasn’t suspended for either of those hits, but he does have suspension history. As a member of the Winnipeg Jets, Trouba sat for two games in 2017 due to an illegal check to the head of Mark Stone.

Trouba was not penalized on the play in Game 5.

Game 6 is in Pittsburgh on Friday night. Crosby’s status for that game remains unknown, the Penguins are up 3 games to 2 on the Rangers and could end the series with a win.