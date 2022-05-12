Pens Points: Lose Crosby, Lose the Game

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins met the New York Rangers last night in the Big Apple for a big Game 5. After going up 2-0, the Penguins were well on their way to eliminating the Rangers. Then, Sidney Crosby left the game, and New York took control. [Recap]

The Penguins knew the fourth game would be the hardest to win. And they knew they were going to get the Rangers’ best. [Trib Live]

In a positive sign for the Penguins, both Tristan Jarry and Rickard Rakell joined their team for the morning skate yesterday morning, but their day-to-day injury statuses remained unchanged. [Trib Live]

Kasperi Kapanen has been through quite a few offensive slumps throughout this season, but the lightning-fast winger has woken from his slumber to play ‘his best hockey’ when the Penguins need him the most. [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

NHL commissioner, the one and only, Gary Bettman, had quite the reaction to the Montreal Canadiens winning the 2022 NHL draft lottery. My, oh my! [Yahoo]

The Tampa Bay Lightning, also known as the defending, back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, now find themselves in some uncharted territory while they battle against the surging Toronto Maple Leafs. [The Hockey News]