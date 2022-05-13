PensBurgh Podcast: Crosby’s injury and uncertainty going forward

Oh, how the tables can turn.

This week, Robbie and Garrett return to give their thoughts on the Pittsburgh Penguins through Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers.

And, of course, the biggest topic on everyone’s mind is the health and status of captain, Sidney Crosby. Robbie and Garrett analyze the real possibility of Crosby missing action, and whether or not the Penguins can overcome his absence, at least through the end of this series.

The mailbag this week houses six questions. We’re talking about Jason Zucker’s impact since his return, the rise, fall, and rise again of Kasperi Kapanen and the potential for a rebuild heading into next season.

*Side note: Apologies for Garrett’s lackluster microphone sound over the last two shows. The problem should be fixed for next week’s show.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

Don’t forget to support us by rating and subscribing to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play.

Make sure to also follow us on Twitter all season long to get updated every time a new episode drops: @PensburghPod

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk