For third straight postseason, Penguins allowing more goals against than expected

Penguins goaltending is becoming their postseason Achilles heel.

This is not the only problem with this team. Some guy named Sidney Crosby hasn’t been around lately. The best chances on the Penguins’ power play are coming for the Blueshirts.

But for the third postseason in a row, goals which should have been stopped are entering the Penguins’ net— and it’s sent the team to Game 7.

Domingue didn't see this one and the Rangers have the lead with 1:28 left pic.twitter.com/XVnuggtA1A — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 14, 2022

“Expected goals” rate the statistical chance a shot has of becoming a goal by weighing shots based on everything from distance to angle to shot type. According to Money Puck, Louis Domingue has allowed 3.4 more goals than this model would expect from the Rangers’ shot quality.

That’s second worst in the NHL only to the swept Nashville Predators’ David Rittich (-3.7 xGA above expected.)

The Penguins saw a similar storyline play out in 2021. Stats from Natural Stat Trick:

Penguins playoff goaltending, 2013-2022 Goaltenders Season GP SV% Goals saved above expected Goaltenders Season GP SV% Goals saved above expected Louis Domingue / Casey DeSmith 2022 7 0.939 -3.13 Tristan Jarry 2021 6 0.888 -7.08 Matt Murray / Tristan Jarry 2020 4 0.933 -0.3 Matt Murray 2019 4 0.906 1.23 Matt Murray 2018 12 0.908 2.84 Marc-Andre Fleury / Matt Murray 2017 26 0.931 7.23 Jeff Zatkoff / Marc-Andre Fleury / Matt Murray 2016 25 0.902 3.01 Marc-Andre Fleury 2015 5 0.927 3.33 Marc-Andre Fleury 2014 13 0.915 1.05 Marc-Andre Fleury / Tomas Vokoun 2013 16 0.908 -1.07

When Penguins face “soft” chances against, expected goals models say they should be saved. Experience says they might not be.

For the second year in a row, those soft chances are making the difference. Because they’re available so often, not even a three-goal lead feels safe.

The Penguins will have to see, if Tristan Jarry is healthy enough to play, if he can paint over 2021 by becoming a Game 7 hero. If Louis Domingue remains in net, they’ll learn if the team can score at least four goals one more time.