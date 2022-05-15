Reports: Tristan Jarry AND Sidney Crosby to both play in Game 7

Could it be a “Willis Reed” type of moment in New York for two of the Penguins’ best players? (The younger readers in the audience may have to click the link to learn more about that..)

Anyways, encouraging news and reports on Sunday morning are showing that signs are pointing towards Tristan Jarry making his playoff debut this year in the pivotal Game 7.

Tristan Jarry expected to start for #LetsGoPens in Game 7 tonight, barring any injury setbacks today.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 15, 2022

To make matters even better, the vibes around Sidney Crosby are very good and the captain might make his return after missing the last game and a half, as well.

I expect Sidney Crosby and Tristan Jarry to play tonight, barring any issues this morning. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) May 15, 2022

But what people forget about the hobbled Willis Reed Game 7 is that he only scored four points and barely played a half. It was Walt Frazier (36 points) who did most of the work to secure the Knicks a NBA championship in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.

Tonight, in the latest Game 7 in MSG, the Pens will need more out of both players, particularly Jarry. Jarry has been out of action since breaking his foot on April 14th. A month later, he’ll now be thrown right into the deep end, Game 7, no safety net or margin of error.

Then again, it’s also a great opportunity for Jarry to re-write his spotty playoff history. After being the goat of the 2021 playoffs, the door is wide open for Jarry to play the hero if he can help steer the Penguins past the Rangers.

The puck drops tonight at 7:00, and the Penguins just might have their strongest lineup of the playoffs to date for the win or go home game.