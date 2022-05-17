Pens Points: More Questions Than Answers

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Make no mistake: this will be one of the most intriguing offseasons in franchise history. Will Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang sign contract extensions? Will Brian Burke and Ron Hextall even be here to give those extensions? [Trib Live]

With the Pittsburgh Penguins bowing out of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, all eyes turn to the next big offseason event—the NHL Draft. The Penguins now know where they will be drafting with their first-round pick. [PensBurgh]

Brian Boyle missed game seven after sustaining an unknown injury in game six. Well, it was announced yesterday that the veteran forward underwent knee surgery. [Trib Live]

The NHL’s helmet rule has already been scrutinized following Pittsburgh’s game seven defeat, and it will likely be a sour issue in the days and weeks to come. [Post-Gazette]

The Post-Gazette lined up nine questions that the Penguins must answer as the offseason progresses. [Post-Gazette]

Following the surprise firing of Barry Trotz, the New York Islanders have officially announced their next bench boss. Meet Lane Lambert. [Lighthouse Hockey]

Peter DeBoer, your luck has run out in Sin City. The Vegas Golden Knights will also be looking for a new head coach. [Knights On Ice]

The Detroit Red Wings have secured the services of Pontus Andreasson with a one-year contract. [NHL]

Where do the Toronto Maple Leafs go from here after another first-round exit? (Let’s start the Auston Matthews to Pittsburgh hype train right here!) [The Hockey News]