On this date in Penguins history: Storming their way into the Cup Final

14 years ago today, the Penguins left no doubts when storming their way into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in the Crosby and Malkin era of Pittsburgh hockey.

It was a Stanley Cup Playoffs where the Penguins seemed to kick their way around everyone they played.

A first-round sweep of the Senators. A second-round near sweep of the Rangers, allowing them to win one game at home before finishing them off in Game 5.

And then the Conference Final with their dreaded cross-state rival Philadelphia Flyers, who ultimately were no match for these upstart Penguins.

Three wins to start the series, but then the Flyers got one on the board in Philadelphia and it was back to the Mellon Arena for Game 5.

Ryan Malone, Evgeni Malkin, Marian Hossa, Jordan Staal, and Pascal Dupuis would combine for six goals en route to a shutout and the team clinching a berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

After three relatively easy series’ to start the postseason, the Pens would have their hands full in the Cup Final with Detroit, losing in six games, but they’d get their payback soon enough.