PensBurgh Podcast: A New Beginning?

This is it, folks. The final PensBurgh Podcast of the 2021-22 season.

Robbie and Garrett sit down to share their thoughts on the conclusion of the first-round series against the New York Rangers.

In addition, they also look toward the future. Both hosts discuss the impending free agents, how likely it is some return, and whether or not some new faces (or old friends) could be added.

A discussion is also had on the futures of some front office members. How safe are Ron Hextall and Brian Burke’s positions with the recent Fenway Sports Group takeover?

This week, the mailbag features six questions, ranging from potential Evgeni Malkin/Kris Letang replacements to us ranking the impending free agents, and much more.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk