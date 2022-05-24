Pens Points: Hextall Speaks

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The biggest topic on everyone’s minds heading into yesterday’s press conference was the statuses of impending free agents and franchise icons, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. GM Ron Hextall, as he always does, gave a few crumbs of information while still holding his cards to his chest. [PensBurgh]

When asked about Pittsburgh’s rather shallow prospect pool, Hextall said he was satisfied with how it's currently constructed. [Trib Live]

Jacob Trouba’s hit on Sidney Crosby in Game Five arguably shifted the momentum of the series into the New York Rangers’ hands. Hextall believes there was ‘intent’ behind the collision. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Calgary Flames have announced the relocation of their AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat, to Calgary. [TSN]

Kasperi Kapanen’s father, former NHLer, Sami Kapanen, is thrilled to be back in the league working with the Philadelphia Flyers as the team’s European Player Development & Pro Scout. [NHL]

The NHL, along with the St. Louis police, are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche player, Nazem Kadri. [TSN]