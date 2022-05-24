On this date in Penguins history: Forcing a Game 7 in Tampa Bay

Six years ago today, the Penguins were facing elimination for the first time in the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In the Penguins’ series against the Rangers and Capitals, the team had a 3-1 series lead and closed each opponent out in Game 5 and Game 6, respectively, but the Eastern Conference Final went a bit differently.

The Penguins led the series against Tampa Bay 2-1, but the Lightning battled back in Game 4 at home and won in overtime in Pittsburgh in Game 5.

Pittsburgh was going to need to force a 7th game with their backs against the wall and they brought their A game to Florida for Game 6.

The Pens jumped out to a 3-0 lead heading into the 3rd period, but Brian Boyle did his best to get the Lightning back into the game with two goals.

Amalie Arena was tightening up with the Lightning one shot away from tying the game — but then Bryan Rust let all the air out of the building.

Rust’s goal sealed the game for the Penguins, but his best in this series was yet to come.