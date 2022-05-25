On this date in Penguins history: Chris Kunitz’s 2OT magic

Five years ago today, Chris Kunitz came through for the Penguins with the magic ticket for the team’s return back to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

The team was looking to return to its 2nd straight Cup Final, having won the Cup in 2016.

The Penguins made easy work of the Blue Jackets in the first round, before another head-on clash with the Capitals in the 2nd round, before getting into a tough matchup with Guy Boucher’s Senators in the Eastern Conference Final.

Ottawa’s system caused problems for the Penguins, who trailed in the series 1-0 and 2-1.

Pittsburgh evened the series in Game 4 and gave Ottawa a beating in Game 5.

The Senators forced a 7th game back in Pittsburgh, and that elimination game would leave everyone on the edge of their seats.

Until Chris Kunitz had everyone jumping out of them to celebrate, that is.

What a game. What a player.