Pens Points: Riikola Departs

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

A few minor transactions to report for you this Thursday morning: Juuso Riikola has left the Pittsburgh Penguins’ organization after four years in the black-and-gold. [PensBurgh]

Taylor Fedun, the veteran blueliner, and captain of the Wiles-Barre/Scranton Penguins, has re-signed with the Penguins on a two-year contract. [Penguins]

Who is Corey Andonovski? Another undrafted college free agent that the Penguins have added to their prospect cupboard. [Trib Live]

Penguins legend, Jaromir Jagr, was uninjured in a high-speed collision in his native Czechia on Wednesday. While the former Penguins winger left the scene largely unharmed, Jagr ‘thought it was my end.’ [Yahoo Sports]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Everyone’s favorite Washington Capital, Tom Wilson, underwent knee surgery and is expected to miss six-to-eight months to repair his torn ACL. [Japers’ Rink]

Jacob Markstrom has been viewed as a reliable goaltender during his time in the NHL, but the 2022 postseason has left him searching for answers about his less-than-stellar play. [The Hockey News]

San Jose Sharks legend and current Florida Panther, Joe Thornton, is undecided on his playing future heading into 2022-23. [ESPN]