Penguins vs. Rangers Game 1 Preview: Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers

When: 7:00 p.m. Eastern

How to Watch: The playoffs are a little different this year: if you’re in the Western PA area, you can watch the typical Pens broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet or you can watch the national coverage on ESPN, there is no local/national blackout. If you’re not in the local viewing area, the game is simply on ESPN. Pretty easy!

Opponent Track: The Rangers dropped three of the final four games of the regular season, but they did defeat Washington 3-2 in the last game of the year on Friday.

Pens Path Ahead: Game 2 in New York is just ahead on Thursday, then the series shifts to Pittsburgh for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and next Monday. All of these games will be 7:00pm starts.

Season Series: The Pens went 1-3-0 vs NYR this season. The lone Pittsburgh win, 1-0, came in the first meeting of the season on February 26th. The Rangers emphatically won 5-1 on March 25th and then hung on for a 3-2 win a few days later on March 29th. The final meeting was a 3-0 NYR win on April 7th.

Hidden Stat: The Penguins are 12-5 all-time in the postseason at Madison Square Garden (h/t Pens PR).

SBN Counterpart Blog: Blueshirt Banter

Trivia Question: Who are the three Penguin players currently on the roster who could be making their NHL playoff debut?

Monday Practice Lines

FORWARDS

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano

Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp

Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko

Dryden Hunt - Barclay Goodrow - Kevin Rooney

DEFENSEMEN

Ryan Lindgren / Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller / Jacob Trouba

Patrik Nemeth / Braden Schneider

Goalies: Igor Shesterkin (Alexandar Georgiev)

Scratches: Ryan Reaves, Julien Gauthier, Lauri Pajuniemi, Greg McKegg, Johnny Brodzinski, Tim Gettinger, Justin Braun, Nils Lundqvist, Zac Jones, Jarred Tinordi, Libor Hajek, Matthew Robertson, Keith Kinkaid

IR: Sammy Blais

—With the AHL Hartford team eliminated from playoffs the Rangers have called up a full taxi squad of players for the playoffs, thus why they have all those scratches.

—There’s a chance Ryan Reaves could be playing, but he could find himself as a scratch for this game.

And now for the Pens..

Monday Practice Lines

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen - Evgeni Malkin - Rickard Rakell

Brock McGinn - Jeff Carter - Kasperi Kapanen

Brian Boyle - Teddy Blueger - Evan Rodrigues

Defense

Brian Dumoulin / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / John Marino

Mike Matheson / Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies: Casey DeSmith (Louis Domingue)

Scratches: Mark Friedman, Tristan Jarry, Nathan Beaulieu, Jason Zucker, Drew O’Connor

—Lines have been the same for the Pens in their pre-playoff planning, so what we see above will be what they should be starting with in Game 1.

Sid #200

A bevy of random but interesting Crosby and Penguin stats, facts and nuggets for you (with some help from Pens PR):

Sidney Crosby has 191 career playoff points, which ranks seventh all-time in NHL playoff scoring. He is five points away from tying Paul Coffey (196) for sixth place.

Crosby’s 63 multi-point playoff games rank third all time.

With one more playoff assist, Crosby will tie Jaromir Jagr (123) for ninth all-time.

With one more playoff goal, Crosby will tie Steve Yzerman (70) for 11th all-time.

Crosby is seven goals away from tying Mario Lemieux (76) for the Penguins’ franchise record of playoff goals in a career.

In the 14 seasons Pittsburgh has had both Crosby and Malkin, they’ve advanced to the second round eight times.

And they’ve been to the Conference Final round five times.

Mike Sullivan has 41 Pittsburgh playoff wins, two shy of tying Dan Bylsma for most all-time by a Penguin coach.

This will be the eighth Pittsburgh/New York Ranger playoff series. The only team the Pens have seen more in the playoffs are, unsurprisingly, the Washington Capitals (11 times). The Pens are 5-2 vs NYR with wins in 1988, 1992, 1996, 2008 and 2016. The Rangers won in 2014 and 2015.

Trivia Answer: Casey DeSmith, Mark Friedman and Drew O’Connor are the three Pittsburgh players that could be making their NHL playoff debuts this spring.