Pens Points: And So It Begins

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

What are the biggest storylines heading into tonight’s game, as well as the rest of the Penguins-Rangers series? Well, take a look here. [Penguins]

The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin tonight’s contest against the New York Rangers as a series underdog, not a common sight to see during the Crosby/Malkin era. [Trib Live]

This playoff matchup will very likely be decided based on the play of probable Vezina Trophy winner, Igor Shesterkin. How can the Penguins topple this rising star, a goalie they only scored four total goals on during their regular season meetings? It starts with Jake Guentzel and the rest of the Penguins’ top line. [Post-Gazette]

Casey DeSmith doesn’t appear to be rattled heading into the biggest moment of his professional hockey career. He was able to rebound from his ‘lowest’ moment and catapult himself into this massive opportunity. [Post-Gazette]

The Penguins have signed prospect Raivis Ansons to a three-year, entry-level contract. [Penguins]

The Rangers know that they are a youthful team that may lack meaningful playoff experience. But that doesn’t mean they’re scared of what the Penguins have accomplished during the spring months. [CBS Sports]

News and notes from around the NHL...

A new study has shown which NHL fans drink the most during games. [Time2Play]