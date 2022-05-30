Pens Points: Summer Arrives

Memorial Day arrives and with it, the unofficial start of summer. It’s a summer of uncertainty for the Pittsburgh Penguins as the status of Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang remain up in the air for the time being. If any discussion are happening between the parties it’s being kept rather quiet with no news to report on either front.

Start your holiday Monday with Pens Points...

Our preseason predictions for the Penguins top scorers this season were almost right on the money. Four of our five picks ranked in the Top 5 for scoring, with the two leading scorers being bang on this year. [Pensburgh]

When Jake Guentzel signed his very team friendly extension a few years back, few expected it could lay the ground work for a Bryan Rust extension in 2022. [Pensburgh]

With the status of Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang still up in the air it’s difficult to project how the offseason will play out. Should they need to replace those two guys, there will be options on the free agent market. [Sports Illustrated]

Regardless of who advances between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers, it will simply add more start power to an already stacked Conference Finals slate. [Pensburgh]

It’s been quite the career journey for Jordy Bellerive so far. From rising junior star to almost seeing it all go away following a tragic accident, all that’s left is to see if he can make his breakthrough to the NHL. [Trib Live]

From the waiver wire in Philadelphia to an extension in Pittsburgh, the last year plus has been a roller coaster for Mark Friedman. Knowing he has a more permanent home helps him rest a little easier. [Penguins]

Juuso Riikola didn’t see much game action during his time in Pittsburgh but he still exits the franchise with some fun highlights. [Pensburgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Jason Spezza hung up his skates after a long 19-year career on Sunday. Spezza won’t be going far, electing to join the Toronto Maple Leafs front office as a special assistant to general manager Kyle Dubas. [NHL]